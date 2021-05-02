Harrdy Sandhu's Songs In Bollywood Films - From 'Naah Goriye' To 'Soch Na Sake'

Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu is known for his Punjabi-language songs that have gained much popularity in the country. He gained popularity with his songs Soch and Joker in 2013 and 2014. Apart from his singles on YouTube, Harrdy Sandhu's songs have also appeared in several Bollywood films. Here are some popular Harrdy Sandhu songs in Bollywood movies.

Naah Goriye in Bala

Harrdy Sandhu's Naah was recreated for the film Bala as Naah Goriye. The film Bala hit the screens in 2019 starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The song Naah Goriye was sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Swasti Mehul. The song was composed by Jaani while its music was given by B Praak.

Chandigarh Mein in Good Newwz

Harrdy Sanshu co-sung the song Chandigarh Mein with Badshah, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur for the film Good Newwz. The music of the song was given by Tanishk Bagchi. It was penned by Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi. The film Good Newwz came out in December 2019. It starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Little Little in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

Harrdy Sandhu sang the song Little Little in the sequel of the film Yamla Pagla Deewana starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda. He also starred in the music video alongside the actors of the film. The song's lyrics and music were by D Soldierz.

Nachna Aaonda Nahin in Tum Bin 2

Harrdy Sandhu sang the song Nachna Aaonda Nahin alongside Neha Kakkar and Raftaar for the film Tum Bin 2. The music video of the song featured Mouni Roy while Neha Sharma, Aditya Seal, and Aashim Gulati were the cast in the film. This Anubhav Sinha directorial hit the screens in November 2016.

Soch Na Sake in Airlift

Although Harrdy Sandhu did not sing the song Soch Na Sake, it was adapted from his original song Soch. The original song was sung by Harrdy while it was penned by Jaani and B Praak gave the music. The song in the film was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Harrdy Sandhu gained much popularity after his song was adapted in the Bollywood film.

