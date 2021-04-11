Harrdy Sandhu's Top 5 Songs As Per YouTube Views, From 'Titliaan' To 'Horn Blow'

Indian singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu's real name is Hardavinder Singh Sandhu. He is known for his Punjabi-language songs. His debut song was Tequila Shot. He later gained popularity with his songs Soch in 2013 and Joker in 2014. He also made his acting debut with the film Yaaran Da Ketchup in 2014. He will be featured in the upcoming film 83 starring Ranveer Singh. Here are Harrdy Sandhu's top songs as per their YouTube views.

Titliaan

The song Titliaan features Sargun Mehta with Harrdy Sandhu. The song was sung by Afsana Khan while it was penned and composed by Jaani. The music video, dropped by Desi Melodies, has over 578 million views on YouTube.

Kya Baat Ay

The song Kya Baat Ay premiered on September 14, 2018. The song was sung by Harrdy Sandhu, while its music was given by B Praak. Jaani penned and composed the song. The music video of Kya Baat Ay features Harrdy Sandhu and Carolina Moura. It is one of the most viewed Harrdy Sandhu's songs with over 566 million views on YouTube.

Naah

Another combination of Harrdy Sandhu's voice, Jaani's lyrics and composition, and B Praak's music won millions of hearts and views. The music video of Naah features Harrdy Sandhu and Nora Fatehi. Arvindr Khaira is the director of the music video. The video has over 511 million views on YouTube. The song premiered on November 30, 2017.

Backbone

This is yet another combination of Harrdy Sandhu, Jaani, and B Praak. The song has over 475 million views on Instagram. The music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira and features Harrdy Sandhu and Zenith Sidhu. Harrdy and Zenith play the role of thieves in the music video. The song premiered on January 6, 2017.

HORNN BLOW

Harrdy Sandhu, Jaani, B.Praak, and Arvidr Khaira have worked together on several songs. HORNN BLOW is one of their most popular compositions together. The music video premiered on April 12, 2016. The song has over 352 million views on YouTube. Harrdy Sandhu also won the Punjabi Most Popular Song of the Year Award for HORNN BLOW.

Promo Image Source: Harrdy Sandhu's Instagram handle