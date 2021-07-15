Harry Styles All Set To Embark On 'Love On Tour', Releases Fresh Dates For The US

Singer Harry Styles is all set to send fans in an excited frenzy as he is going to begin a tour. After the huge success of Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles is set to board on his ‘Love on Tour’ outing. The British singer and songwriter dropped the revised list of his full tour after it got postponed in April.

Harry Styles Love On Tour dates

The tour that was previously planned to begin in April and postponed due to the pandemic, will now begin on September 4 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and end with three shows in Los Angeles at the Forum on November 17, 19 and 20. The details of which are shared by Harry in an Instagram post.

See the post here:

Harry Styles Love On Tour



Harry Styles revealed the dates of the outing in America in an Instagram post. He wrote, "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added."

To his fans in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world who are eagerly awaiting his tour, he said that it is not possible to meet them at this time due to pandemic. However, as a little respite, he added he will be sharing some news about his global tour and new songs. He wrote, "To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can't wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons, it is just not possible at this time," he added. "I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see you. H."

The shows will be opened by Jenny Lewis on all dates, except for the two at Madison Square Garden in New York October 30-31. Harry Styles’ separated from the famous boy band One Direction and has given several hits since then, including Falling, Watermelon Sugar, Sign of the times, Adore you, Fine Line among many others.



Image: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.