Harry Styles Announces Third Solo Album 'Harry's House,' Fans Shower Love

Pop star Harry Styles will be releasing his third solo album on May 20. He revealed the title of the upcoming album 'Harry's House' on Wednesday on Twitter. Harry's House will be a follow up to 2019’s album Fine Line and will feature 13 songs. The Watermelon Sugar singer shared an image on Twitter that depicts him in a pondering position with his palm to his mouth, standing on the ceiling of a furnished living room with an orange two-seater sofa.

He also posted a teaser trailer for the album on his official YouTube account, which opened with a montage of scenes of traffic, crowds, and fireworks before slowing down to reveal the star walking towards the stage in an empty venue. A stage set in the shape of a yellow house, which is winched up behind him as he approaches the centre stage, smiling at the camera.

Harry's fans expressed their excitement for his new album

After the announcement, Harry's fans started expressing their excitement for his new album. One of his fans stated, "Harry went on a walk today right before the announcement and listened to the album to calm his nerves." Another person wrote, "I love how chaotic the internet gets whenever Harry Styles does anything."

oh my god i love u sooo much harry — jhonata teixeira (@jhonata____) March 23, 2022

hi mate your house is upside down btw — lewis buchan (@lewisbuchan) March 23, 2022

Another fan commented, "harry styles I am free for a listening party whenever you have one because I’m free for it."

home is where the heart is and my heart is with harry 😌 — hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) March 23, 2022

In 2021, Styles won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance

Harry Styles released his solo debut in 2017. In 2021, he won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for his sophomore album, Fine Line, which includes the hit single "Watermelon Sugar." He was nominated for Best Music Video for "Adore You" as well as Best Pop Vocal Album. Styles will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2022, which will take place later this year. The star will also be on tour in the UK. Earlier, he was spotted filming a new music video in February. Harry has also been featured in Hollywood movies, including the critically acclaimed Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan. He was recently seen in Marvel's Eternals in a cameo. He will next be seen in Don't Worry Darling later this year and My Policeman.

Image: @Harry_Styles/Twitter/ AP