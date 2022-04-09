Harry Styles Bags Guinness World Record For Most Streamed Track On Spotify In 24 Hours

The Guinness World Records recently tweeted for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours by a male artist and Harry Styles is the one who bagged it. This week "As It Was", the newest single from the British singer-songwriter was released. An instant hit, the song had soon racked up millions of streams, earning him the Guinness World Records title for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male).

However, according to Guinness World Record, the new song has been winning over the hearts of many. The song, which has a blend of retro '80s echoes and contemporary upbeat sounds, accumulated 16,103,849 streams in its first 24 hours on the platform, according to Spotify’s Global Top 200 daily chart. The song was played by 34 countries, from Australia to Venezuela, Iceland, and the United Arab Emirates as their top track for today.

After a little chat to @Spotify, we can confirm that @Harry_Styles latest single, As It Was, has broken the record for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male).https://t.co/NQd3MZfxws — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 8, 2022

"After a little chat to@Spotify, we can confirm that@Harry_Styleslatest single, As It Was, has broken the record for a most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male)," read the caption on the tweet. However, the most-streamed original in the USA gathered an impressive 8.3 million streamers, surpassing Olivia Rodrigo’s "Drivers License" as the most-streamed track on the first day in the United States (and earning a Spotify record). The song also had 1,247,683 streams in the UK and 1,168,896 in Mexico, as per Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records for most-streamed track in 24 hrs

However the enthusiasm certainly didn't stop with the streaming platform at the time of writing, the YouTube video of "As It Was" has achieved 39,923,048 views on YouTube while numbers still counting. The voiceover in the song was believed to be done by Styles' five-year-old daughter Ruby and kicks off a '70s inspired video featuring some iconic London landmarks. Meanwhile, the most-streamed track in 24 hrs for females was won by Adele, who also held the overall record for the most streamed track on Spotify on the day of its debut. Her hit single and much-awaited return, "Easy on Me" smashed the previous record assembling the incredible number of 19,749,704 listeners on Spotify on the first day of its release.

The post on Twitter has garnered the likes as well as the comments from many users. One of the users spelled, "OMG THAT’S CRAZY SO PROUD." Another user said, "The only man ever!! Stream the smash hit #AsItWas, everyone". The third user commented, "SO PROUD OF HARRY."

Image: Twitter/@GWR