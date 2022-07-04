Last Updated:

Harry Styles Cancels Copenhagen Concert After Shooting Near Venue; Says 'I'm Heartbroken'

Harry Styles had to cancel his Copenhagen concert after a tragic shooting near the venue which led to the death of 3 people, while several others were injured.

Harry Styles

Famed singer Harry Styles had to cancel his Copenhagen concert following a tragic shooting near the venue which led to the death of three people, while several others sustained injuries. The mass shooting happened at a Field's mall in the Danish capital, according to PEOPLE. The pop star, who was scheduled to perform at the Royal Arena nearby, released a statement talking about his 'heartbroken and devastated' state. Mourning for the victims and their families, Harry further urged people to look out for each other. 

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after shooting near the venue

Harry's Copenhagen concert came as a part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour. In his statement via social media, Styles even apologised to all his fans as he couldn't perform for them owing to the tragedy. Take a look. 

The shooter has been identified as a 22-year-old male. According to the police, the shooting broke out just hours before Styles was to go on stage. In a post, the authorities mentioned, "More than one person is confirmed dead, and several people are injured," and added, "If you are in Copenhagen, contact your relatives and let them know, that you are ok."Cops are still looking for 'witnesses, pictures and videos from the incident' to aid them in their investigation. 

Apart from Harry, the venue will also be hosting artists like Pearl Jam and Queen + Adam Lambert in the following weeks. However, it hasn't been confirmed if they'll be performing in the aftermath of the incident. Styles is now scheduled to perform in  Paris, France. 

Meanwhile, Harry Styles will be seen playing the role of a gay cop in the Michael Grandage directorial The Policeman. The film will open in theatres on October 21. Billed as a romantic drama, the film also stars  Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett in pivotal roles. 

