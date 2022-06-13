Harry Styles' Fan Falls From Balcony During Glasgow Concert; No Serious Injury Suspected

One Direction alum Harry Styles' concert in Glasgow took a tragic end after a man fell from the third-tier balcony. As per Edinburgh Live, the shocking incident took place on June 11, during the singer's performance at the city's Ibrox Stadium. After the initial probe, the police told the International media outlet that the man fell from the top-tier Club Deck into a stand below, before the show had finished.

The condition of the man is still unknown; however, he is not believed to have been seriously injured. Soon after he plunged into the stand below the balcony, the fan of the singer was treated by medics at the scene and there were no suspicious circumstances suspected by the cops surrounding the fall.

Man falls from balcony during Harry Styles' concert

According to Mail Online, the full house concert is expected to have been attended by almost 50,000 fans. A Scotland Police spokesperson told Mail Online that the officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at the premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15 pm on Saturday, 11 June 2022.

According to various media reports, it is believed that the singer was crooning his popular song Kiwi when the fan stumbled and fell from the balcony. Soon after the incident, the concerned fans flocked to social media, expressing their shock over the tragic end of the show while questioning the security. One of the users enquired about the man's condition and asked, "Does anyone know the conditions of the man that fell yesterday at #HarryStylesGlasgow? (sic)"

Another user sought an update on a girl who was there to attend the show in a wheelchair. "The girl who was in GA who got taken away in a wheelchair I hope u are okay ?????!!!!"

A third user chimed in and wrote, "We were a few rows back and I was looking straight that way when the person fell. Hopefully shielded my niece from the worst. I'm still in a bit of shock tbh."

"God I can only imagine what it was like being that close. It looked horrendous where we were and everyone was in shock," wrote another user.

We were all in section MRC and saw them fall. So many of us in our section were waving and jumping about trying to get someone's attention. It was awful and we were all in shock, crying, emotional and didn't know what to do. It felt like it took forever for any stewards to react. — lauren 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✨ (@laurenp_xxx) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the singer had set the stage on fire during his European leg of Love On Tour that kickstarted in Glasgow. For the housefull show, the 28-year-old singer donned a blue and yellow ensemble which comprised of a jacket adorned with two large strawberries and funky tailored trousers.

