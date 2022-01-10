Harry Styles Fan Sues 'The Forum' For Injuries Sustained After Crowd Surge In 2019 Concert

A fan of Harry Styles on Saturday filed a lawsuit against The Forum in Los Angeles after she allegedly sustained injuries during a rowdy concert in December 2019.

As per Variety, the plaintiff attended the Fine Line album release concert of the singer at the LA venue, when the crowd went out of control, "crushing concertgoers into the barriers".

The woman has now sued the former owner of the Forum, show promoters and ticketing services, including Live Nation, StubHub and Ticketmaster for general negligence. It is to pertinent to mention that Harry Styles was mentioned in the lawsuit as well.

"The organisers had a duty to but failed to provide sufficient seating, lighting, security, supervision, crowd control, or otherwise provide for the safety of concert-goers [sic] that night. This included preventing large numbers of persons from surging forward, crushing concert goers into the barriers and stage and the front of the venue. Moreover, defendants had a duty to provide a safe venue that did not focus the crowd into a narrow chokepoint such that persons at the front of the venue would have no way to avoid harm should a surge of concert goers occur," the court documents stated, as quoted by Variety.

The former One Direction member drew thousands of crowds at the Fine Line concert, which was said by the fans to be the "best way" to kickstart the 2020 New Year.

In the documents the plaintiff also claimed that during the December 13, 2019 concert of Styles, "a large crush of fans surged towards the stage" and a concertgoer landed on the complainant. As a result, she fell on her knees and suffered multiple injuries and "shock to her nervous system." She also added that the jolt "continued to cause her great physical, mental and nervous pain and suffering."

"The plaintiff also suffered permanent chronic debilitating injuries that have significantly diminished her quality of life," the court documents added.

The fan claims unspecified compensation against damages

The fan has claimed unspecified compensation for her alleged injuries.

Meanwhile, it has been learned by Variety that Live Nation is currently facing other lawsuits surrounding it's Astroworld Festival. At least 10 people died in the crowd surge of the Astroworld Festival on November 5. The company was granted an extension by the congressional oversight committee. The committee has directed Live Nation to provide a written explanation to the questions surrounding the said event.

