Harry Styles' Got New Fans? Watch As BTS Members Sway At His LA Concert

BTS has been hobnobbing with many stars of the music industry as they attained popularity across the globe. After a collaboration with Coldplay and an interaction with Megan Thee Stallion, who recreated their hit Butter, the latest celebrity the band got linked to was Harry Styles. The Korean popstars recently attended a concert of the Watermelon Sugar star and seemed to have got overwhelmed by the experience.

BTS dropped a video as members of the crowd at the concert in LA. The singers seemed to have really enjoyed the experience as they crooned to Harry Styles' songs. On social media, they showered love on the Grammy winner.

BTS overwhelmed by experience at Harry Styles' concert

BTS dropped a video on Twitter in which they were attending the concert. The band members were seen wearing masks, jackets for the concert. Some lit their mobile phone cameras and held a drink as they sang Harry Styles' hit I'm Falling Again passionately while recording the video.

Not all of the band members were present, as V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope were only the part of the video.

They let their emotions do the talking and did not have much to say in their tweet, except tagging Harry Styles. They also used heart emojis for the singer in the tweet.

The video raked up 3.8 million views in two hours.

They also posted pictures with singer Lizzo as the spectators looked on the bonding between the artists.

Earlier in the day, fans of the band had gone on an overdrive after spotting the members of the band in the crowd. 'BTS love Harry It's True', wrote one of the fans.

As per media reports, BTS have numerous commitments lined up during their visit to Los Angeles. They have four events scheduled for the end of this month and start of December. The concert is being held at the SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1,2. The tickets had been sold out when the bookings had opened in October this year.

Among the other events lined up are an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden. They are also performing at the American Music Awards.