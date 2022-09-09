Harry Styles Honours Queen During New York Concert; Lauds Late Monarch's Glorious Reign

Queen Elizabeth II was honoured by Harry Styles in the most special way as the popstar paused his New York concert to laud the late monarch's glorious 70-year service. British native Harry was performing at Madison Square Garden in New York when the Queen's demise was reported, following which he led a triumphant round of applause for her. Glimpses from Harry's concert were posted on social media by several attendees and fans.

Harry Styles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during New York concert

In the video making rounds on social media, Harry can be heard saying, "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service." He added, "Thank you, Madison Square Garden." Take a look.

Meanwhile, singer Elton John penned an emotional note mentioning he would dearly miss the British Royal. "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly," he stated.

The Queen's death was announced by the Royal Family via a statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”.

King Charles also mourned his mother's demise and released a statement, saying, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

(IMAGE: AP)