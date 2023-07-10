Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Ava Max: Singers Who Were Attacked At Their Concerts

Quick links:
The 'trend' of artists being attacked at their concerts resurged with the Bebe Rexha incident. The singer was hit in the face by a phone which left her with a swollen eye and stitches.
The Rexha incident was followed by a similar one involving Ava Max. A 'fan' managed to climb on stage and slap Max across the face before he was dragged off.
Though Pink was not directly assaulted, she did find herself in a painfully awkward situation when a fan threw a bag full of their mother's ashes at her.
Kelsea Ballerini too became a victim of this trend when she was hit in the face by an object during her concert in Boise, Idaho. The singer however, handled things professionally.
Harry Styles was struck in the eye by a flying object thrown from the audience section. A water bottle too, has been previously hurled at the singer's crotch.
Though Adele was not attacked at her concert, she holds a place on this list for the firm stand she took against the hurtful trend. She said, "I dare you to throw something at me, I'll kill you."
Back in 2013, a fan came charging at Justin Bieber while he was playing the piano at a concert. The altercation was rough enough to cause the piano to tip over before the man was dragged away.