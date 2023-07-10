Last Updated:

Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Ava Max: Singers Who Were Attacked At Their Concerts

Harry Styles is a recent addition to the growing list of singers who have been attacked at their concerts. Bebe Rexha and Ava Max too have faced this too.

| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Bebe Rexha
1/8
beberexha/Instagram

The 'trend' of artists being attacked at their concerts resurged with the Bebe Rexha incident. The singer was hit in the face by a phone which left her with a swollen eye and stitches. 

Ava Max
2/8
avamax/Instagram, Twitter

The Rexha incident was followed by a similar one involving Ava Max. A 'fan' managed to climb on stage and slap Max across the face before he was dragged off. 

Pink
3/8
pink/Instagram, Twitter

Though Pink was not directly assaulted, she did find herself in a painfully awkward situation when a fan threw a bag full of their mother's ashes at her.

Kelsea Ballerini
4/8
kelsesaballerini/Instagram, Twitter

Kelsea Ballerini too became a victim of this trend when she was hit in the face by an object during her concert in Boise, Idaho. The singer however, handled things professionally. 

Harry Styles
5/8
harrystyles/Instagram, Twitter

Harry Styles was struck in the eye by a flying object thrown from the audience section. A water bottle too, has been previously hurled at the singer's crotch. 

Adele
6/8
adele/Instagram

Though Adele was not attacked at her concert, she holds a place on this list for the firm stand she took against the hurtful trend. She said, "I dare you to throw something at me, I'll kill you."

Justin Bieber
7/8
Twitter

Back in 2013, a fan came charging at Justin Bieber while he was playing the piano at a concert. The altercation was rough enough to cause the piano to tip over before the man was dragged away. 

Kid Cudi
8/8
kidcudi/Instagram, Twitter

During a live performance in July of 2022, Kid Cudi had a water bottle thrown directly at him. The  video shows Cudi walking off stage in a fit of understandable rage. 

