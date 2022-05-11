Harry Styles Opens Up On Therapy Experience; Reveals Feeling Post Split From One Direction

Pop icon Harry Styles recently opened up about the benefits of seeking therapy, and how it allowed him to “open up rooms” within himself that he never knew existed. Mentioning that he was hesitant about consulting a professional for his mental health issues earlier, the Watermelon Sugar crooner said he feels “more alive” than ever now.

In a conversation with Better Homes & Gardens, Harry described his earlier notion about therapy- "I thought it meant that you were broken," adding, "I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it." He credited therapy for training him out of his tendency to 'emotionally coast'.

Harry Styles opens up about seeking therapy and how it changed him

“I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be,” Harry mentioned and continued, "Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don’t think, to feel more alive than that."

The singer took the decision to undergo therapy during the pandemic, which gave him a chance to reflect upon his life, including the separation of his former band One Direction. He said the lockdown gave him an opportunity to dig deeper and process a lot of things that transpired when he was in the band. Harry added that he felt liberated when he moved on from One Direction.

He recalled how glad he was to pursue his solo career, and even burst into tears when he signed his new record deal. Lastly, he addressed speculation about his 'undisclosed' identity, saying that he likes to share those details with his close ones only. "I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine," he added. He also emphasised on keeping an open mindset and accepting everybody, rather than labelling everything.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is gearing up for the release of his third album, Harry’s House, which arrives on May 20. He will also be returning to New York for his 10-night performance at the Madison Square Garden between August 28 and September 21, which comes as a part of his Love On Tour.