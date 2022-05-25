Harry Styles Pauses His Ongoing London Concert To Check On A Fan, Video Goes Viral; Watch

The popular As It Was singer Harry Styles took to the stage in London at Brixton’s O2 Academy on Tuesday and wowed fans with performances to tracks from his latest album Harry’s House. During his concert, the singer noticed a fan was having a tough time and paused the ongoing concert to offer them help. This selfless action by the singer was hailed online, and videos from the concert have been going viral on social media.

The singer began crooning his popular track Sign of the Times on the stage in London and stopped to ask a fan if they were alright. As per a report by ET Canada, the singer said, "Split, make a pathway down. Is everyone else good? Everyone’s okay." The video of the actor pausing his concert while crooning Sign of the Times has been doing the rounds on social media and fans are hailing him for his actions.

In the video, the singer is seen with the Ukraine flag in his hand, and this is not the first time Harry has stood in solidarity with the country. He earlier crooned the same 2017 song Sign of the Times at New York City’s Madison Square Garden during a concert and waved the flag over his head as he performed. This comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and several actors and artists from the entertainment industry have voiced their support for the war-hit country during these tough times. The singer also extended his support to Ukraine during his performance at Coachella 2022, as the stage lit up with the colours of the Ukraine flag as he performed.

Harry Styles recently released his all-new album Harry’s House and left fans in awe as he presented them with 13 songs to add to their playlist. Numbers including Music For a Sushi Restaurant, Late Night Talking, Love Of My Life, Matilda and others from the album have been hailed by several fans across the globe, who hailed the singer for his hit tracks. The album also includes other songs like Daylight, Boyfriends, Keep Driving and others.

