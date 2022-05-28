Harry Styles Pledges To Donate Over $1 Million To 'end Gun Violence' After Texas Shooting

Pop star Harry Styles has called for an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The incident, which resulted in the death of 19 children and two teachers, has sparked calls for action on social media from eminent leaders, celebrities and more.

Issuing a statement, the Watermelon Sugar crooner said he's 'devastated' by the multiple mass shootings in America. He further revealed that he's partnering with the non-profit organisation 'Everytown for Gun Safety' during his North American tour. The singer will be donating over $1 million in proceeds to the organisation along with Live Nation.

Harry Styles pledges to donate over $1 million following Texas school shooting

Taking to his Instagram handle, Harry mentioned, "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas." He continued, "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items.” As for the caption, Harry wrote, "End gun violence." Take a look.

Not just Harry, but other Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and more have come out and spoken on the issue. In her tweet, Taylor mentioned she was “filled with rage and grief” by the shooting in Texas as well as others in Buffalo and Laguna Woods. She added, "We, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak."

Meanwhile, Harry is set to embark on his sold-out Love on Tour 2022 in August. The select cities included in the highly anticipated tour are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Toronto. The singer also released his third studio album Harry’s House earlier this month.

(IMAGE: AP)