Harry Styles Quips 'it's A Family Show' After Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-concert

“My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there," said Harry Styles.

Nitish Vashishtha
Harry Styles

Image: @heswithlov/@Indie5051/Twitter


Harry Styles, pop sensation and former One Direction member, recently went through a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a performance in Los Angeles. During the performance, the star wore a pair of leather trousers. The star suffered the malfunction when he was performing for F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston, who happened to be in the audience.

Videos of Styles’ wardrobe malfunction have been making rounds on the Internet. As per one of the videos, Harry Styles can be seen giving an intense performance of his number “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” 

During the performance, the singer went down on one knee on the stage and spread his arms widely, addressing the audience as his track reached its peak. 

As the singer rose from his single-knee position, he tore his brown leather trousers. He immediately realised the wardrobe malfunction and turned away from the audience, while covering the hole near his crotch. Styles continued with his performance as he took aid from a fan holding onto a pride flag, which he wrapped around his waist. 

After the incident, Styles also apologised to his audience and said that it wasn't part of the show.

“My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show,” joked the star. Styles pointed at one man in the audience, and added “You sir, are you OK? I promise it’s not part of the show,” said Styles.

 After the performance, the singer went backstage and changed into new trousers. 

Celebrities at Harry Styles' concert

Jennifer Aniston was seen sitting among the audience members who were enjoying the L.A. show. Another fan took to Twitter to reveal that artist Bad Bunny was also present at Harry Styles’ concert.

Another fan posted a photo of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, who also attended the show.

 

 

 

Styles once stated that Aniston was one of her first celebrity crushes.

