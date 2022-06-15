Last Updated:

Harry Styles Reflects On Possibility Of One Direction's Reunion: 'I Think It’d Be Great'

Recently, in candid interaction, Harry Styles spilled beans on One Direction's long-awaited reunion and revealed that their reunion will be a 'great' idea.

Harry Styles

One Direction is widely regarded as one of the most successful boy bands with a massive fan base all across the globe. One-D fans were all disheartened following the much-loved band's split in 2015. Post the spilt, the band members comprising Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik began releasing solo albums.

Ever since the group separated, fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion. Recently, Harry Styles spilt beans on the band's long-awaited reunion and revealed that their reunion will be a 'great' idea.

Harry Styles opens up on One Direction's reunion

In a recent chat about his new album, Harry’s House on The Spout Podcast, Harry Styles opened up about his take on One Direction's reunion. Upon being asked about the boy band's future and whether they will reunite or not, Harry revealed that he is not sure, but the thought of it is itself very 'nice'. The actor stated-

"I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice. I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great."

To note, the singer's comment came days after another member Liam Payne made some straightforward remarks about his ex-bandmate Zayn Malik and his ex-girlfriend.

Liam Payne talks about Zayn Malik

Malik was recently dragged by his former bandmate  Liam Payne during the latter's interview with Logan Paul on a podcast. While talking about Zayn, Liam stated, "Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them.”

