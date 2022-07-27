Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers As 'About Damn Time' Dethrones His Song To Rank No. 1

Popular singer Lizzo received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Harry Styles, after her song About Damn Time dethroned him from the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Lizzo took to her social media account to flaunt the flowers she received from Styles, whose As It Was ranked in the first position for weeks together. Several fans and followers of the singer took to social media to congratulate her on the prestigious feat as her hit track ranked in first position.

Harry Styles sends Lizzo flowers as About Damn Time ranks first on Billboard Hot 100 charts

Lizzo shared a video of herself with the colourful bouquet of flowers she received from Styles, which consisted of a variety of roses and chrysanthemums. She smiled from ear to ear and said, "Thanks for the flowers, Harry" as she then went on to sniff the flowers. As per ET Canada, the singer also shared the same video on TikTok and wrote, "Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1."

Lizzo's About Damn Time became a viral sensation as several netizens took to social media and hoped on the popular trend. The song was from his latest album Special, and marks the second time her track has ranked in the first position. Her first song to achieve such a feat was Truth Hurts, which remained in the first position for a whopping seven weeks in 2019.

Harry Styles and Lizzo at Coachella

Harry Styles and Lizzo were recently in the news after they collaborated at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They set the stage ablaze with One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful and Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic I Will Survive. The duo donned feathered jackets with vibrant colours and performed their hearts out for their fans. As per LA Times, Lizzo enjoyed her time on stage with the former One Direction star. She called him 'God's gift to rock n roll' and mentioned that he made performing in front of thousands of attendees easy. He said, "He is a treasure, god's gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds and thousands easy, cause it’s with a friend. His team is incredible."

Image: Twitter/@hazzabo0bear, @AndyVermaut