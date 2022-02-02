Harry Styles' Sister Posts B'day Wish For Singer With Hilarious Thanos Reference; See Pic

Singer Harry Edward Styles best known by his stage name Harry Styles celebrated his birthday on February 1. Since his disbandment from his band One Direction, the singer has also ventured into acting and surprised fans as he made a special appearance in Marvel's superhero flick Eternals. On his birthday, Harry's sister Gemma Styles took to her Instagram and shared a post with a funny reference to Thanos and his role in the MCU movie.

Harry Styles sister wishes him with a funny Thanos reference

Harry Styles' sister, Gemma Styles, took to her Instagram and shared a picture to wish him on his birthday. The photo was a BTS of the brother-sister duo from their Vogue magazine cover. As Gemma shared the photo, she photoshopped the image of Thanos besides Harry, in reference to his role in MCU's movie Eternals. Sharing the photo, Gemma wrote, "Wishing a joyous happy birthday to my favourite brother xoxo @harrystyles."

Harry Styles made a special appearance in Eternals where he played the role of Eros/Starfox, the younger brother of supervillain Thanos. Marvel recently shared an individual poster of Starfox aka Eros and described him as, "Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox[sic]."

In an interview with Dazed, Styles opened about his experience on working in Eternals, he said, "I'm only in right at the very end. But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé Zhao."

More about Harry Styles

The singer first rose to fame as a contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination early on, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles focused on his solo career. Since his disbandment from One Direction, Harry has released two studio albums, Harry Styles in 2017 and Fine Lines 2019. Both the albums spawned several top-charting songs like Sign Of The Times, Watermelon Sugar and many more.