Harry Styles' Song 'As It Was' From Album Harry's House Out; Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Fans of Harry Styles can now celebrate as the music video for his new single, As It Was, has finally released. Harry, just like in his other videos, has gone a notch up with his fashion as he dazzles in a sparkling red costume with sequins in the music video and can be seen dancing and spinning on a giant turntable. The singer also strips down to a pair of shorts at one point in the video. Here's how fans are reacting.

The renowned singer's new album, 'Harry's House,' is set to be released on May 20, and the pilot single has already caused a Twitter meltdown. This also indicates that the age of Harry's Fine Line, his most recent record, has come to an end. Since he was a member of One Direction, his fans have been fervently supportive, and their memes and analyses of As It Was quickly took over social media.

Here are some of the tickling tweets by fans who reacted to As it Was

not him dumping trauma with funky beat pic.twitter.com/bVZhcvKzaC — emᴴ as it was 🏠 (@emrrystyles) April 1, 2022

me when the bridge of aiw starts #AsItWas #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/p2ldyQmwIm — tania ♡︎’s steph 🐇 AS IT WAS? (@joynersliv) April 2, 2022

IN THIS WORLD

IT'S JUST US

YOU KNOW IT'S NOT THE SAME AS IT WAS

AS IT WAS

AS IT WAS pic.twitter.com/qiC1naFyuZ — red lights 🍒𓃰 aiw era (@SMOKEWLIAM) April 2, 2022

'Catchy melody with melancholic lyrics,' say netizens

The song has a catchy melody that pairs well with the gloomy lyrics, which can come across as intimate and personal to many. During interviews with numerous outlets, Harry has acknowledged that he often writes from personal experience. As a result, the audience was blown away by this sensitive insight into the singer's mind.

It was only yesterday when the singer took to his Twitter to announce his latest release which he captioned “As It Was. Out Now.”

The song has already crossed more than 21 million views on Youtube.

The song begins with his goddaughter's voice presumably chastising him for withdrawing from the world. As the rest of the song progresses, Styles enters a new period in which he addresses loneliness and mental health in a direct address to himself.

This isn't the first time Styles has addressed these themes in his music; in fact, he did it admirably in multiple songs from his 2017 self-titled debut, but this is the first time he's done so with such gloomy lyrics hidden by a cheery sound. The music video continues this concept, with him wearing melancholy eyes against a backdrop of some of the most vibrant colours.

As It Was was the last song written for Styles' upcoming album, despite being the first to be published. Styles was pictured on a big bed outside Buckingham Palace, sparking speculation about a new music video. Since that bed is not to be spotted in the music video for this new single, it indicates that Styles will be releasing another music video soon.