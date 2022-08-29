Harry Styles Stops NY Concert After Fan Throws Chicken Nugget At Him; Here's His Reaction

Harry Styles' concerts are surely known for the singer's chart-bursting tracks and his fashion picks but his fans also love his humour and response to the things the audience throws on stage. Recently, the Grammy Award-winning singer was performing in New York and received a chicken nugget. However, his hilarious reply won his fans' hearts.

As per a report by TMZ, Harry Styles was performing at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 27, in New York City. The singer had to stop his concert for a while as one of the audience members threw a chicken nugget at him. According to videos of Styles from his concert, which is surfacing on social media, Styles could be seen confronting the audience about the nugget. He is heard asking them, "Is this a chicken nugget?"

The singer further held the nugget in the air to show it to his fans and added, "Interesting, very interesting approach." The singer further revealed that a few more nuggets were thrown at him during the concert as he said, "Who threw the chicken nugget? It’s another chicken nugget."

The singer's fans began demanding he eats the nugget to which he refused. Styles explained, "I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat." The singer then threw one of the nuggets at the audience and said, "There you go, you can have your nugget back." Styles did not stop there and added, "First of all, this is cold and I'm assuming very old." When a fan replied with a "No," Styles asked him, "You want it back? Why?" As the fan agreed, Styles threw the nugget back and asked them not to eat it.

Why did Harry Styles skip the MTV VMAs 2022?

MTV VMAs 2022, which took place on Sunday, August 28, saw many celebs of the music industry arrive at the event, except Harry Styles. According to a report by E! News, Harry Styles skipped the award ceremony due to his ongoing 'Love On Tour's show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The dates of the singer's concert and the award ceremony overlapped. However, the singer made sure to address his fans and audience via a special video message.

