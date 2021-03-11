Harry Styles, The 'Watermelon Sugar' Hitmaker Will Open The 2021 Grammy Awards

Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles will be opening the 2021 Grammy awards. He was earlier revealed to be one of the 22 performers on the award show. Variety quoted Jack Sussman, the executive VP for specials, live and music events of CBS saying, "It's going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you've not seen it before. We've got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we'll just keep coming at you."

The details of Harry Styles' performance have not been revealed yet. But one can expect the former One Direction member to perform his hit songs like Watermelon Sugar for which he has received a nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance category or Adore You which is nominated in the Best Music Video category. Harry Styles has also received a nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line.

Jack Sussman also added that some performances will be pre-recorded, whereas the rest will be filmed live inside the L.A. Convention Centre and also in an outdoor tent at L.A. Live Plaza. Keeping in mind the social distancing protocols, the attendees this year will be limited to the nominees, performers, and a handful of other special guests. Trever Noah will be hosting this year's Grammy awards.

Grammy 2021 Performers

The performing lineup for Grammy 2021 was revealed a few days ago. The list includes Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert, among others. Artists like Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas will be making their Grammy performance debut this year. Harry Styles takes the tradition of opening the award show from last year's performer Lizzo who opened the awards show with powerful performance including her hit song Cuz I Love You. This will be Harry Styles' first time performing at the Grammys.

One of the main highlights from the 2021 Grammy Awards is the solo performance by South Korean boyband BTS. The septet was seen sharing the stage last year with Lil Nax and Billy Ray Cyrus. They performed their hit track Old Town Road.

This year, however, the group will be performing solo and also competing for the Best Duo/Group award. Their track Dynamite has been nominated for the same. BTS has become the first South Korean band to receive a nomination or perform at the Grammys.