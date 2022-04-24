Harry Styles To Megan Thee Stallion; Celebs Put Their Best Foot Forward At Coachella 2022

Last Updated: 24th April, 2022 16:43 IST

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe looked gorgeous in a white coloured thigh-length dress. She completed her look with white coloured ankle length boots, therefore, keeping it basic.

Emma Chamberlain wore a beautigul golden-coloured playsuit for Coachella, 2022. She completed the look with black and brown coloured bum bag and transparent sunglasses.

Olivia Culpo was spotted in a skimpy bikini top, denim mini skirt and a multi-coloured crop cardigan at Coachella 2022. The look was completed with white-coloured calf-length boots.

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray wore a custom pink Valentino ensemble. Gray wore a long, sheer dress that swayed in the wind to dramatic effect. He paired the outfit with monochromatic trousers.

Nicole Scherzinger donned a blue and green coloured outfit that featured a ruched front panel on the top and skirt to make it look more fitted. She looked stunning with her dark hair in two side buns.

Megan Thee Stallion managed to steal the show in a green coloured bodycon dress while she was performing on stage at Coachella, 2022.

The Brazilian pop star, Anitta wore a colour-blocked outfit at Coachella, 2022. She donned a color-blocked crop top teamed up with hot pants, the look was accessorized with big chains.

Singer Harry Styles kicked off his performance with the new single 'As It Was'. The headliner of Coachella 2022 graced the stage in a glitzy pink ensemble.

