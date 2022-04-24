Last Updated:

Harry Styles To Megan Thee Stallion; Celebs Put Their Best Foot Forward At Coachella 2022

From Harry Styles to Megan Thee Stallion; here are some best-dressed celebrities that made heads turn at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, 2022.

Swati Singh
Harry Styles
Image: Instagram/@harry.styles_fanpage28

Singer Harry Styles kicked off his performance with the new single 'As It Was'. The headliner of Coachella 2022 graced the stage in a glitzy pink ensemble.

Anitta
Image: Instagram/@ponto.zzero

The Brazilian pop star, Anitta wore a colour-blocked outfit at Coachella, 2022. She donned a color-blocked crop top teamed up with hot pants, the look was accessorized with big chains. 

Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Twitter/@stallionaccess

Megan Thee Stallion managed to steal the show in a green coloured bodycon dress while she was performing on stage at Coachella, 2022. 

Tom Sandoval
Image: Instagram/@pr_dept

Tom Sandoval graced the festival with an all-white ensemble. He wore a white floral shirt paired with plain white pants and a cowboy hat.

Nicole Scherzinger
Image: Instagram/@nicolescherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger donned a blue and green coloured outfit that featured a ruched front panel on the top and skirt to make it look more fitted. She looked stunning with her dark hair in two side buns.

Conan Gray
Image: Instagram/@conangray

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray wore a custom pink Valentino ensemble. Gray wore a long, sheer dress that swayed in the wind to dramatic effect. He paired the outfit with monochromatic trousers.

Olivia Culpo
Image: Instagram/@oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo was spotted in a skimpy bikini top, denim mini skirt and a multi-coloured crop cardigan at Coachella 2022. The look was completed with white-coloured calf-length boots.

Emma Chamberlain
Image: Instagram/@emmachamberlain

Emma Chamberlain wore a beautigul golden-coloured playsuit for Coachella, 2022. She completed the look with black and brown coloured bum bag and transparent sunglasses.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe
Image: Instagram/@telenovelasyfamosos

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe looked gorgeous in a white coloured thigh-length dress. She completed her look with white coloured ankle length boots, therefore, keeping it basic. 

