Harry Styles To Megan Thee Stallion; Celebs Put Their Best Foot Forward At Coachella 2022

Singer Harry Styles kicked off his performance with the new single 'As It Was'. The headliner of Coachella 2022 graced the stage in a glitzy pink ensemble.
The Brazilian pop star, Anitta wore a colour-blocked outfit at Coachella, 2022. She donned a color-blocked crop top teamed up with hot pants, the look was accessorized with big chains.
Megan Thee Stallion managed to steal the show in a green coloured bodycon dress while she was performing on stage at Coachella, 2022.
Tom Sandoval graced the festival with an all-white ensemble. He wore a white floral shirt paired with plain white pants and a cowboy hat.
Nicole Scherzinger donned a blue and green coloured outfit that featured a ruched front panel on the top and skirt to make it look more fitted. She looked stunning with her dark hair in two side buns.
American singer-songwriter Conan Gray wore a custom pink Valentino ensemble. Gray wore a long, sheer dress that swayed in the wind to dramatic effect. He paired the outfit with monochromatic trousers.
Olivia Culpo was spotted in a skimpy bikini top, denim mini skirt and a multi-coloured crop cardigan at Coachella 2022. The look was completed with white-coloured calf-length boots.
Emma Chamberlain wore a beautigul golden-coloured playsuit for Coachella, 2022. She completed the look with black and brown coloured bum bag and transparent sunglasses.
