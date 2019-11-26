Harry Styles’ Upcoming Album Titled Fine Line To Release On December 13

One direction singer Harry Style has announced his new album recently. The 25-year-old made an announcement about it on his social media handle. After the band was separated, the singer made a huge success with his album Sign of the Times. The singer also released a track from his forthcoming album. Read more about his upcoming album:

Harry Styles' Upcoming Album

The British singer has titled his album as Fine Line and the release date of the album is on December 13. His first song of the album Lights Up, has already released on Youtube on October 11, 2019. The song has received more than 33 million views on Youtube in 5 days and 1.4 million likes. Here is the video which the singer uploaded on Youtube recently.

Tour Dates

The Sweet Creature singer also announced his live tour of the album. He will tour in North America, Europe and several other locations. Tickets for Love On Tour will go on sale on November 22, 2019. The Lights Up musician will be seen with the pop star King Princess on his European leg and the singer will join Jenny Lewis on his U.S and Canada upcoming tours in 2020.

Poster of the upcoming album Fine Line

Harry Styles is wearing white flared pants with a light pink colour shirt. He has completed his outfit with black pair shoes. The picture which has been posted is captured on a fisheye lens. Here is the look of the singer:

