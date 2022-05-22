Harry Styles Waves Ukraine Flag At Concert As He Shows Solidarity With Country Amid War

The going Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its 87th day and several actors, singers and celebrities from the entertainment industry have shown solidarity with the war-hit country. The popular As It Was singer Harry Styles has now extended his support to the country as well, during his recent show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Several fans and followers have lauded him for his actions and thanked him for supporting Ukraine.

Harry Styles supports Ukraine at NYC Concert

Harry Styles recently took the stage at Madison Square Garden and extended his support to Ukraine during his sold-out concert. People reported that the singer crooned his number Sign of the Times and accepted the Ukrainian flag that was offered to him from a member of the audience. He took the flag and waved it over his head as he sang Sign of the Times and several pictures of the moments were uploaded on social media.

Netizens hail Harry Styles for supporting Ukraine during concert

Several fans and followers online took to social media to praise the popular artiste for his actions at Madison Square Garden. A fan mentioned that their day was 'way better' amid the war once they saw Harry Styles' picture with the Ukraine flag. They also thanked him for his support of the country and wrote, "Oh, Harry... Thank you so much for your support! Ukraine loves you. This means so much to me." They also called the image of the singer holding the flag 'powerful' as they shared glimpses from his concert online. They called it a 'meaningful moment' as they hailed Harry for extending his solidarity to the country during these tough times.

Today is the one of many days in war for Ukrainian.Every day is a fight, every day people of Ukraine bleeding.But for me as a @Harry_Styles fan today is way more better than others because of Harry’s pictures with Ukraine flag.#HarryStyles #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ud8YSeSLrX — Sunflower (@Kristiasha_) May 21, 2022

Harry really went out of his own way to wave the Ukraine flag and during sign of the times was such a meaningful moment cause it reflects on what’s actually happening in Ukraine right now #HarrysHouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/uNTlS8B29q — esra (@vibessesra) May 21, 2022

This is not the first time Harry Styles has extended his support to Ukraine. He earlier attended Coachella 2022 and during his performance, the stage lit up with the colours of the Ukraine flag, as he showed his solidarity with the country during the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian flag illuminated the stage during her performance, and the crowd cheered for him.

