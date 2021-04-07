Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to sitar maestro Pt Ravi Shankar on 101st birth anniversary

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare recently took to Twitter and remembered prolific Indian sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar on his 101st birth anniversary. Ravi Shankar's exceptional talent and enormous contribution to classical music are is remembered to date. Dr. Harsh Vardhan praised the noted musician and wrote that there is 'a feeling of spirituality in his music.'

Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Pandit Ravi Shankar on birth anniversary

The sitar maestro who is a recipient of Bharat Ratna, 5 Grammys has been the champion of fusion music that is an amalgamation of eastern and western styles. Further, the Union Minister hailed the legendary sitar player and revealed that Ravi Sankar was the one who 'made the classical music reach the world.' "Noted sitar player Bharat Ratna #PanditRaviShankar. Greetings on the birth anniversary. There is a feeling of spirituality in your music. You made classical music reach the world and made you realize the divinity of sitar playing. New generation musicians will always take inspiration from you," he tweeted.

The legendary sitar player has also worked as a music composer, creating the music for the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, and was music director of All India Radio, New Delhi, from 1949 to 1956. He went globetrotting while increasing the reach of Indian classical music and increased its popularity in the 1960s through his teaching and various performance at global level. The musical maestro gave up his dancing career in 1938 to go to Maihar and study Indian classical music and learning the art to play Sitar from Allauddin Khan whom he heard -playing the instrument at a music conference in 1934 in Kolkata. Ravi Shankar was admitted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, San Diego in Deceber 2012, California after complaining of breathing difficulties. He breathed his last on 11 December 2012 at around after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery.

(Image credit: PTI)