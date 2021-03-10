Harshdeep Kaur Reveals Name Of Her Newborn Son In New Instagram Post

Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur recently shared a new post on her Instagram handle with her husband Mankeet Singh and her newborn baby. Harshdeep Kaur's son was born very recently on March 2, 2021. In the post, the singer shared a photo with her husband and son and another photo announcing her son's name which is Hunar Singh. Harshdeep shared the post with the caption, "With the blessings of Waheguru ji, we have named our Baby “Hunar Singh" Please continue giving him your love & blessings". Take a look at the post revealing the name of Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh's son below.

Fans react to Harshdeep Kaur's son's name

Harshdeep Kaur's son's name prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Many of Harshdeep's friends and celebrities took to the comments section to wish their best and leave comments like "Beautiful name" and more. Anu Malik's brother and music composer, Daboo Malik also left a comment saying "God bless Hunar singh". Many of Harshdeep's fans also commented on the photo wishing the couple their congratulations and leaving comments like "nice name" and "god bless him" and more. Some fans also simply left heart and kiss emojis showering the family with love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Harshdeep Kaur

Harshdeep Kaur is quite popular on the social media site Instagram, which is evident via her impressive following of nearly 800k on her handle. Harshdeep is an avid Instagrammer having posted more than 2k posts on her handles along with stories on a daily basis. The singer often posts pictures and videos of her family, her work, her upcoming projects and more. The singer manages to keep her handle updated with anything major in life, much to the delight of her doting fans.

Harshdeep has been sharing a number of posts with regards to the birth of her newborn son, Hunar Singh. As little Hunar was born, the singer shared an Instagram post with her husband with the announcement, "Its a boy!". Harshdeep shared the post with the caption, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy” Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!".

The singer also shared a photo with her husband and son just two days ago saying, "THANK YOU from the THREE of Us!” A lot of things have changed in these past few days.. but One thing that has been constant, is YOUR LOVE & BLESSINGS for us. We’re Truly Blessed.. Satnam Waheguru". Take a look at both posts below.

