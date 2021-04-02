Last Updated:

Harshdeep Kaur Says, 'This Little Boy Has Taught Me So Much' On Son's One-month B'day

Harshdeep Kaur, known for hit songs like Katiya Karun, Heer, Zaalima, and Kabira, shared the news in a post on IG, revealing that her son was born on March 2.

Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh became proud parents to a baby boy Hunar on March 2 and on Friday, the actor the singer celebrated a one-month birthday. Sharing a black-and-white silhouette picture with her son, Harshdeep wrote, "Can’t believe Hunar is 1 Month old today".

She further added, "Time truly flies… Today I celebrate 1 month of being a mother. This little boy has already taught me so much! I love you my little munchkin and I hope to give you the best of everything I can!" [sic] Celebrities like Neeti Mohan, Meenal Jain, Neeru Bajwa, Navraj Hans, Archana Pania Sharma, Abhijit Vaghani, Shivam Mahadevan, Shruti Pathak, and many others wished the couple in the comments section.

Kaur, known for hit songs like Katiya Karun, Heer, Zaalima, and Kabira, shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her son was born on March 2.

The singer posted a photo of herself with her husband that had "It's a boy. 02-03-2021. The adventure begins" written on it. "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy and Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived and we couldn't be happier!" the 34-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Singh also shared the news on his Instagram handle with a photo of the couple. Kaur married her childhood friend Singh in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in 2015.

