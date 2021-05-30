Has Harrdy Sandhu Ever Been On A Dating App? Read On To Know

Music sensation Harrdy Sandhu has transformed the music scene in India. His choice of upbeat music and relatable lyrics have made Harrdy Sandhu's songs a crowd favourite. Moreover, once he started featuring in his own music videos, the Punjabi singer quickly became the heartthrob of many girls across the nation, thanks to his boy-next-door looks and charming smile. But has he ever been on a dating app? Read on to find out.

Harrdy Sandhu's experience with dating apps

Harrdy Sandhu featured in Filmy Mirchi's Love Bytes segment with RJ Sangy in 2019. When asked about his experience with dating apps, Harrdy had a funny story to share. Harrdy started off by saying that his phone did have the popular dating app Tinder installed, although the actor never used it himself. He later revealed that his long time friend and manager, Avadh Nagpal is the one who installed Tinder on his phone.

As he continued with the story, Harrdy narrated how the app actually came to use. According to him, Avadh made a profile with Harrdy's name and used his pictures as well. But the funny part was that when he finally found a match and texted the girl, she refused to believe it was Harrdy. When asked whether the app was used in India or some foreign country, the singer turned to his manager Avadh who was waiting behind the camera. Avadh then prompted that the app was used everywhere in "smart integration".

On work front for Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu was last seen in the music video of the song Titliaan Warga, which followed after the massive success of his song, Titliaan. As Harrdy works on his music, he's also gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The singer who ventured into acting with the Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup will now be making his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's '83. Harrdy, who himself is a former cricketer will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer and Indian national cricket coach, Madan Lal Udhouram Sharma aka Madan Lal. Harrdy will be working alongside, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and many such renowned faces in his debut film, '83.

Check out this picture from Harrdy Sandhu's Instagram:

