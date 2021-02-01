'Hate Story 2' Lyricist Tanveer Ghazi Opens Up About Things That Lack In B-town & More

Tanveer Ghazi is a popular lyricist who works in the Hindi music industry. His credited films include Ranbanka, Pink, October, Running Shaadi, Hate Story 2 and Love U Family. During an exclusive interview, the lyricist opened up about his opinions on things lacking in the Indian music industry, the challenges he faced while making Bollywood songs and also mentioned about the best thing of working in Bollywood.

Tanveer Ghazi opens up about working in Bollywood

Speaking about what he feels is lacking in the Bollywood music industry, Tanveer Ghazi said that during the olden days, people used to give amply time and had a lot of patience and artists came out with an amazing piece of art, which is largely missing in today's time. He said that the new generation does not have time and want to progress faster to become popular which is not a good thing. Speaking about music director Naushad, Tanveer said that there is a difference between old and new music i.e People used to shake their head while listening to old melodies, while people shake their legs while listening to today’s music. He added that however, there are a few people in the industry who do some good work.

Sharing his views on the best thing about working in Bollywood, Tanveer Ghazi said that there are a lot of good things in Bollywood, and one of the best things is that it has a golden heart that appeals to him. Moreover, there are a lot of people of different caste, creed & religion working under one roof, he noted. "This Film industry is like a mother to all the artists, as she is sheltering everybody under her love & care", he concluded.

Normally only one type of people are seen in the places of worship, where they come to offer their prayers, but in Bollywood, everybody is welcomed with an open heart. He feels a sense of national unity & strength in the industry. As a lyricist, Tanveer feels his journey is full of challenges and has prepared himself to face all challenges. Foremost among those is financial challenges. He says, for a musician, it is easy to perform and win his bread & butter but for a lyricist, it is exactly the opposite. He feels that a lyricist has to satisfy a producer, fit his lyrics in the tune to the musician’s tune, whereas the director feels that his lyrics should do justice to the story of the film, as the lyricist has to satisfy a lot of people, this is his biggest challenge.

On the work front, Tanveer Ghazi has a lot of projects lined up. He will be writing the dialogue of a film and will also write the lyrics of a few songs. Moreover, he will be publishing a poetry book and will also host a biographical show. However, the lyricist feels it will be too early for him to announce his projects so soon.

