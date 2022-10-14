'Have No Problem...': Nicky Minaj Unhappy After Her Song Removed From Grammy Rap Category

Rapper Nicki Minaj is among the noted musicians in the entertainment industry with a massive fanbase at a global level. A glimpse of this was how her fans were thrilled to learn that the rapper’s song Super Freaky Girl was nominated in the rap category for the Grammy Awards. However, they were shocked when the song was reportedly moved out of the category, and put into the pop category. Not just the fans, even the artiste was not pleased and expressed her displeasure.

Nicki Minaj takes a stand after her song moved out of Grammys category

Shortly after it was revealed that Nicki Minaj’s song Super Freaky Girl was removed from the rap category of the Grammy Awards nomination list, the singer took to her official Twitter handle and expressed her disappointment over the same. She mentioned that she had no problem being moved out of the category as long as they were being treated fairly. She went on to calm the netizens who began arguing on the issue and stated that there was no reason to be angry as they were just having a healthy discussion. Check out the thread of tweets she posted-

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged. ♥️🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently made headlines when she posted screenshots of the notice she received from YouTube over her video Likkle Miss Remix being given an age-restriction notice for violating community guidelines. In the caption, she called out the video streaming platform claiming there was a million other content that was 'way worse' and even reflected on how the restriction was imposed to stop them from getting a lot of views. She went on to call out YouTube by accusing them of playing the number games to lie and pretend while using her space for ads and promotions in the last five years. However, she deleted the posts after a couple of hours.