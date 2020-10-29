Hayley Williams Affirms Paramore’s Views Against Homophobia In Her Tweets

Haley William has taken to her Twitter as she affirms that the band Paramore has a stance against homophobia. Her tweets suggested that the band is intolerant towards anti-LGBTQ views and there is a solid reason behind the former members leaving the group. Read along for more details.

Hayley Williams reaffirms Paramore’s views against homophobia

As per reports of Stereogum, Hayley William’s comments were made after a comment that was made by former band member Josh Farro recently started doing rounds. In the comments made by Farro that went viral on social media, homosexuality is referred to as ‘a perversion’. Josh and his brother Zac Farro had bot walked out of the group in the year 2010, although Zac came back in the year 2017.

The band’s current line-up has Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York. On October 28, 2020, Williams took to Twitter as she confirmed that the band is in full support of the LGBTQ community. She also mentioned the changing line-up of the band and that it now only has three members but did not refer to Farro in any of her tweets.

“There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in Paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me,” Williams wrote. “Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless. “If that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore.” “To Paramore’s LGBTQ+ family,” she continued, specifically addressing Brian J O’Connor, the creative director of her hair dye company Good Dye Young, “you are full of love and you are loved.”

and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore.



to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020

At the start of this week, Hayley announced Self-Serenades which is a three-track EP. It will also be featuring the acoustic renditions of two soundtracks from Petals For Armor, her debut solo album and a new song Find Me Here. Petals For Armor released in May and got a 4-star rating from NME.

