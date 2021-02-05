Hayley Williams Drops New Album Flowers For Vases/Descansos | See Full Tracklist

American singer Hayley Williams has delivered several hits like Simmer and Dead Horse in the past. She dropped her first solo album, Petals For Armor in May 2020 and has already released her second solo album, Flowers For Vases/Descansos in less than a year. The second album has been released today on February 5. Read ahead to know more about Hayley Williams' new album and know the tracklist of the album.

Hayley Williams' new album Flowers For Vases/Descansos

Hayley Williams' new album Flowers For Vases/Descansos is out now. Taking to her Instagram story, Hayley said that her new album is less of a follow up to her first album and more like a prequel of it and which is why it has two parts - Flowers To Vases and Descansos. She has also said that the meaning of the whole album differs from each song. Hayley elaborated that there was no better to address the topics her songs are based on than comprehensively.

Image courtesy- @yelyahwilliams Instagram

Adding more about who else has contributed to the album, Hayley has said that she has written and performed this album entirely on her own which is something she has done for the first time in her career. She has recorded the songs at her home in Nashville. Hayley Williams has also said that the past year was hard on her as well but she is thankful for being alive and helping others in doing the same.

Hayley is also the lead vocalist and the primary songwriter of the rock band Paramore. She also confirmed that Paramore is still a band in her Instagram story. It was formed in 2004 and released its first debut album in 2005 titled as All We Know Is Falling. The second album of the band titled as Riot! was a huge success and also received a Grammy nomination.

Tracklist of Flowers For Vases/Descansos

First Thing To Go

My Limb

Asystole

Trigger

Over Those Hills

Good Greif

Wait On

KYRH

Inordinary

HYD

No Use I Just Don't

Find Me Here

Descansos

Just A Lover

Hayley Williams' songs

The singer has delivered several hit songs to date. Some of her most popular songs Simmer which has 6 million views on YouTube, Dead Horse which has 5.4 million views on YouTube and Cinnamon has 3.4 million views on YouTube and Why We Ever has 1.3 million views on the video-sharing platform. She also has won several awards and accolades for her music.

