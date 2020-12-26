Hayley Williams Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Paramore' Lead Singer

Quick links:
Paramore's lead vocalist Hayley Williams will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on December 27. Paramore is a very famous rock band that was formed by the singer and songwriter herself. The band has given fans many hits albums like All We Know Is Falling (2005), Riot! (2007), Brand New Eyes (2009), Paramore (2013), and After Laughter (2017). So on the occasion of Hayley Williams' birthday, here is a quiz based on her music and life:
Also Read | Mohammad Rafi quiz: Can you guess the name of the song with just its lyrics?
Also Read | Ryan Seacrest Quiz: Find out how well you know the 'American Idol' host
1) Where was the singer born?
Also Read | Twilight Quiz: On Stephenie Meyer's birthday, test your vampire knowledge
2) When was the singer discovered?
Also Read | BTS' V's 25th birthday: If you are a true fan, take this quiz based on V's trivia
3) Which one of these Hayley Williams' songs is featured in Jennifer's Body (2009)?
4) How old was the singer when her band's debut album released?
5) In what year was Paramore formed?
6) When did 'Petals for Armor' release?
7) Which song is this - 'Rage is a quiet thing/ Ooh, you think that you've tamed it/ But it's just lying inâ€…wait/ Rage,â€…is it inâ€…our veins?/ Feel it in my faceâ€…when/ When I least expect it'?
8) The song 'Crystal Clear' is from which one of these albums?
9) Which song by the singer is this - 'Cause now that I wantâ€…toâ€…live/ Well, everybody aroundâ€…me is dying/ Now that I finallyâ€…wanna live/ The ones I love are dyin'/ Becoming friends with a noose that I made'?
10) Which song is this picture from: (Credit: Paramore's YouTube)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.