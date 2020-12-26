Hayley Williams Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Paramore' Lead Singer

Paramore's lead vocalist Hayley Williams will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on December 27. Paramore is a very famous rock band that was formed by the singer and songwriter herself. The band has given fans many hits albums like All We Know Is Falling (2005), Riot! (2007), Brand New Eyes (2009), Paramore (2013), and After Laughter (2017). So on the occasion of Hayley Williams' birthday, here is a quiz based on her music and life:

Hayley Williams Quiz - Questions

1) Where was the singer born?

Mississippi

California

Nevada

Colorado

2) When was the singer discovered?

2003

2008

2010

2001

3) Which one of these Hayley Williams' songs is featured in Jennifer's Body (2009)?

Teenagers

Ain't it fun

Simmer

None of the above

4) How old was the singer when her band's debut album released?

12 years old

14 years old

16 years old

22 years old

5) In what year was Paramore formed?

2003

2008

2010

2004

6) When did 'Petals for Armor' release?

2003

2008

2010

2020

7) Which song is this - 'Rage is a quiet thing/ Ooh, you think that you've tamed it/ But it's just lying inâ€…wait/ Rage,â€…is it inâ€…our veins?/ Feel it in my faceâ€…when/ When I least expect it'?

Teenagers

Ain't it fun

Simmer

None of the above

8) The song 'Crystal Clear' is from which one of these albums?

Brand New Eyes

Paramore

After Laughter

Petals for Armor

9) Which song by the singer is this - 'Cause now that I wantâ€…toâ€…live/ Well, everybody aroundâ€…me is dying/ Now that I finallyâ€…wanna live/ The ones I love are dyin'/ Becoming friends with a noose that I made'?

Leave it alone

Teenagers

Ain't it fun

Simmer

10) Which song is this picture from: (Credit: Paramore's YouTube)

Leave it alone

Teenagers

Ain't it fun

Simmer

Hayley Williams's Trivia & Answers

Hayley Nichole Williams was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on December 27, 1988. Hayley Williams was discovered in 2003 by managers Dave Steunebrink and Richard Williams. The song is 'Teenagers'. Hayley Williams was 16 years old when her debut album released. The band was formed in 2004. 'Petals for Armor' released in 2020 and is the first solo album of the singer. The song is 'Simmer'. The song is from the album 'Petals for Armor'. The song is 'Leave it alone'. The pic is from 'Ain't it fun'.

