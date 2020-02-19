'He Was One Of The Finest Singers': Adnan Sami Heaps Praises On Kishore Kumar

Padma Shri awardee and Singer Adnan Sami is back with his new single 'Tu Yaad Aya'. The new non-film song, 'Tu Yaad Aya', has been composed by Kunaal Vermaa, who is known for having penned lyrics of songs such as Tum Hi Aana and Malang title track. Adnan Sami made an appearance in a special edition of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's show 'The Debate' on Wednesday.

'I love Kishore Kumar'

Adnan sang legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar's 'Mera Jeevan Kora Kagaz' and said that he 'loves' Kishore Kumar.

"I think he was one of the finest singers we have had. He had this ability that he could make you cry, laugh, dance. He could do anything. He was such an incredible voice," he said. "The fact that he was also an actor added to the modulation of his voice," he added. Praising Mohammed Rafi, Adnan said, "He was incredible too"

Earlier, in Republic TV's Mumbai newsroom, Adnan surprised his fans with an unplugged rendition of his latest romantic single 'Tu Yaad Aya' Take a look:

