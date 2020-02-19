The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'He Was One Of The Finest Singers': Adnan Sami Heaps Praises On Kishore Kumar

Music

Padma Shri awardee & Singer Adnan Sami made an appearance in a special edition of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's show 'The Debate' on Wednesday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Padma Shri awardee and Singer Adnan Sami is back with his new single 'Tu Yaad Aya'. The new non-film song, 'Tu Yaad Aya', has been composed by Kunaal Vermaa, who is known for having penned lyrics of songs such as Tum Hi Aana and Malang title track. Adnan Sami made an appearance in a special edition of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's show 'The Debate' on Wednesday.

'I love Kishore Kumar'

Adnan sang legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar's 'Mera Jeevan Kora Kagaz' and said that he 'loves' Kishore Kumar.

"I think he was one of the finest singers we have had. He had this ability that he could make you cry, laugh, dance. He could do anything. He was such an incredible voice," he said. "The fact that he was also an actor added to the modulation of his voice," he added. Praising Mohammed Rafi, Adnan said, "He was incredible too"

Earlier, in Republic TV's Mumbai newsroom, Adnan surprised his fans with an unplugged rendition of his latest romantic single 'Tu Yaad Aya' Take a look:

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
UMAR AKMAL ROASTED BY NETIZENS
NRITYA GOPAL DAS ELECTED PRESIDENT
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
BHUMI PEDNEKAR WELCOMES ARSHAD WARS