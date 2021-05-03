Heart's Nancy Wilson Talks About Releasing Her First-ever Solo Album 'You And Me'

American rock band Heart's Nancy Wilson is all set to release her first-ever solo album, You And Me, on May 7, 2021. Nancy has been in the industry for nearly 50 years. She and her sister and co-leader Ann Wilson have sold over 35 million copies of their albums worldwide. Nancy has never released a solo album before. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic gave Nancy an opportunity to work on her solo album, You And Me.

Heart's Nancy Wilson talks about her upcoming album, You And Me

When the global COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the tours of musicians and their bands, Nancy Wilson found an opportunity to work on her first-ever solo album. In an interview with Newsweek, Nancy opened up about how she finally found time to get closer to her music and work on a new album. Nancy Wilson's new album not only features the core musicians of Heart. It also guests Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters', Warfield, Sammy Hagar, and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan.

Nancy first released the title song of her upcoming album on March 8, 2021. Her song You And Me, along with the album, was mostly recorded at her home studio in Nothern California. The musicians of the album recorded their parts remotely that later were combined for the album. Nancy said she had worked with all of these musicians earlier and had known their work. She also said she felt like everyone was in the same room when the editing of the album was going on. She further explained if she did not know the styles and work of these musicians, it would have been difficult for her to work remotely.

About Nancy Wilson's new album

Nancy Wilson's upcoming album has 12 tracks including the title track You And Me in which she paid tribute to her mother. She also revealed that every song from her album is heart-touching and emotional. They also have some hidden inspiration. The other tracks of the album as follows.

I'll Find You

The Rising

Daughter

The Boxer

Party At The Angel Ballroom

Walk Away

Dreams

The Inbetween

We Meet Again

The Dragon

4 Edward

Promo Image Source: Nancy Wilson's Instagram