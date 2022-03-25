Heidi Montag Accuses Lady Gaga Of Stealing Her Track And Sabotaging Her Career

Musician and actor Heidi Montag, during her latest appearance at the Unpopular podcast, accused Lady Gaga of stealing her song. The Hills star revealed that the two were working with the same producer. However, Heidi claimed that she was deceived by Gaga over the track 'Fashion'.

What went wrong between Lady Gaga and Heidi Montag

It so happened that Heidi was under the impression that 'Fashion' was her track after Lady Gaga herself gave a nod to it. However, the latter used the same song for the soundtrack of the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic. According to Montag, Gaga was the writer and the producer of the song. However, their common producer RedOne apparently got consent from Gaga to record it with Montag.

"Great. Sure, she can have that song," said Lady Gaga as per Montag. She added, "So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under." the actor-singer further shared that Gaga might be a great person for others but she has not had the best encounter with her. "RedOne and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what he and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing," she told the Unpopular podcast.

After recording Fashion, Heidi used the track during an appearance on The View to promote her clothing line. It was at that time, that Gaga seemingly took back the song from her. The accusation didn't stop there, Montag also revealed that Gaga seemingly asked her to stop working with RedOne.

“She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him," Montag was quoted saying. According to Heidi, the producer wrote almost every song with Gaga and hence she didn't want to share that with anyone especially someone who could have been the singer's potential rival. She said, "He wrote ‘Just Dance’ for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it. So of course she’s not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing.”

Image: Instagram/@heidimontag /@ladygaga