Here's What Happened When Britney Spears Met Justin Bieber For The First Time

Justin Bieber and Britney Spears are two of the biggest names in the music industry. So what happened when two of the biggest pop stars met for the first time? Britney Spears, in an interview, had revealed that she did not recognize Justin Bieber when they met for the first time.

When Justin Bieber and Britney Spears met

Back in 2016, Britney Spears told BBC Radio 1 she had no idea who Justin Bieber was when she first met him. Britney said that he looked like he was 13-years-old but he actually was 16. She met him for the first time in a hotel room with his mother Pattie Mallette who was asking for directions. Spears revealed she was confused by her young visitor, admitting, "And I was like, 'Who is this kid in my hotel? What is going on?'". When Britney was told that the kid was Justin Bieber, she couldn't believe it. However, Britney stated that she soon warmed up to him after the incident and called him a "very nice, kind boy."

All about Justin Bieber's latest album Justice

Justine Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, 2021. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly on the deluxe edition. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the What Do You Mean singer's seventh number-one single in the US.

Justin in his post explained his idea behind the entire album in a lengthy note. A part of his note read, "JUSTICE the album March 19th. In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS AND JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

