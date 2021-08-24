Here’s Why Kanye West And Irina Shayk Called Off Their Two-month-long Relationship

Kanye West and Irina Shayk's whirlwind romance that lasted two months is reportedly over. Sources have spoken to multiple media outlets about how the couple's relationship was pretty casual and didn't get more serious. The rapper and supermodel started dating in June after the Donda artist's divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalized, earlier this year. The news of their split comes after Kanye was spotted having lunch with Kardashian in Malibu on Friday.

Why did Kanye West and Irina Shayk part ways?

Sources have been giving several reasons why the duo called their romance off. One such source stated that Shayk and West's relationship was 'never anything too deep' and 'they never really started'. Shayk realised that their partnership isn't that great and called it off. There were also rumours about the couple being too casual, just having fun together. A source said that the duo was 'doing their own thing', without any strings attached.

Other reasons for their breakup have been cited with regards to Kanye being busy working and spending time with his kids. The source added that even though he doesn't have time for dating, he finds Irina amazing and still wants to be friends. Kanye and Irina haven't responded to these rumours yet. However, the news comes weeks after Irina was reportedly 'unhappy' about the breakup rumours, as they were 'very much' dating.

More about Kanye and Irina's relationship

Their relationship rumours spread like wildfire when Irina was spotted attending the rapper's 44th birthday bash at Villa La Coste in France. There were reports that Shayk had received a personal invitation by Kanye to visit France, which was 'happily accepted' by her. Reportedly, Kim also didn't have any issues with her ex-husband's love life, wanting him to be happy.

Kim was also seen supporting her ex-husband just hours after the breakup news was revealed as she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her listening to Donda, which is titled after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 from coronary artery disease. Kanye and Kim were reportedly spotted enjoying lunch in California on Friday, August 20. Kanye was married to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian reality star for nearly seven years. The two share four children together - daughters North, and Chicago, and sons Saint, and Psalm. Irina Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper.

