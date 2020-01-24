Bhaag DK Bose And Other Songs That Don't Really Mean What You Hear The First Time

Have you ever heard a song and wondered if its lyrics might have another meaning? Something that you may not have caught while hearing it for the first time? There are several songs, both in Hindi and English, that are often euphemisms or have puns hidden in the lyrics. Sometimes they are intentional and other times the song's lyrics are such that they can be easily misheard.

For example, if you have even heard the song Bhaag DK Bose, its lyrics might initially seem like they are about a man named DK Bose, but if you are fluent in Hindi and invert the lyrics of the song, then you will find the hilarious hidden double meaning that most people miss the first time they hear Bhaag DK Bose.

VJ Hoezaay's online series, Misheard Lyrics, has shared several instances of dubious lyrics that can often be misconstrued and once heard, these misheard lyrics are unforgettable.

Songs like Bhaag DK Bose, that may not really mean what you hear in the first go

Also Read | Sunny Leone is a ‘red hot’ enchantress as she makes heads turn in her latest outfit

Video Jockey Jose Covaco, has been on a quest to find double meanings in song lyrics for several years. The internet personality has a large fan following, who follow him to discover new interpretations of their favourite song's lyrics. Sometimes, song lyrics are sung too fast or are unclear, which leads them to be misheard, leaving behind a hilarious double meaning that cannot be forgotten.

Just like Bhaag DK Bose, below are a few more instances where Hoezaay's Misheard Lyrics series reveals some amusing puns and double meanings in song lyrics.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's hilarious pun-intended banter has a funny Batman twist

If you have heard the song Oh Girl You Are Mine, then you know about the titular catchy line that is constantly repeated throughout the song. But the words Oh Girl You Are Mine can be easily misheard. Above, Hoezaay shares a Harry Potter edition of the song, where the iconic line can be heard as, Ogre You Are Mine.

Baby Doll was once one of the most popular dance songs to feature Sunny Leone. But did you know the song was secretly about cooking a reindeer? Hoezaay's Misheard Lyrics shared this secret with the world in the post above.

Also Read | Behtar India: Funnybone Jose Covaco extends his support to Behtar India Campaign

Another massively popular dance number, Party On My Mind cannot be avoided and is played at least once at most parties. But the partygoers in the song did not just have a party on their mind. At one point, the singer can be heard calling out for a Haathi (Elephant) Ride.

Also Read | Milind Soman's cryptic post 'Waqt Aa Gaya Hai': Fans say 'bhaagne ka', see memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.