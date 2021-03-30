Himani Kapoor Lauds Arijit Singh's Work As Pagglait's Music Composer: He's An Inspiration

While on one hand, the overall story of Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra has been receiving praises by the audiences, the songs of this film have also been receiving strong recognition on the other. Singer Himani Kapoor, who has lent her voice to the song Thode Kam Ajnabi in this movie, has opened up about working in this film’s music album alongside Arijit Singh. She has heaped praises not only on the singing talent of Arijit but also his potential as a music composer.

Himani Kapoor on Arijit’s talent as a music composer

Arijit Singh has proved his talent as a singer time and again, having sung several Bollywood songs in the last few years that have gained massive popularity and success. However, the singer has made his debut as a music composer in Pagglait. Himani Kapoor, who has worked with him on this music album, has opened up in detail about her experience working with him in the album. Talking about getting how she felt learning that Arijit had turned into a music composer, she said,

Himani also shared that Arijit has great knowledge about composing music. She said, “He has worked with stalwarts such as Pritam da and has a lot of knowledge about programming. Arijit and Sunny MR, who has done the production of the entire album, make a great team together”. She further heaped praises on Arijit, talking about how he has impacted her as a singer. “Arijit has been a great inspiration for me”, she said. She also revealed that Arijit makes sure that he credits each and every person who works with him in his songs. Himani lastly said that she “completely supports” Arijit’s beginning as a music composer and is “excited for him”.

Himani Kapoor has also opened up on certain changes that she would like to see in the industry. She said she believes that too many songs are being made at the current moment. According to her, a big cluster of songs will make it difficult for the audience to grasp and register each song if more of them keep popping up. Some of the top songs that she has worked in include Dum Dum from Band Baaja Baaraat and Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno.