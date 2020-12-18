Himanshi Khurana Is 'most Mentioned Indian Music Artists Of 2020', Thanks Fans For Support

Himanshi Khurana has amassed a huge fan following because of her appearances in several music videos. She is also quite active on social media as she keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to thank her fans as Twitter revealed that she was the most ‘mentioned Indian music artists of 2020’. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Yami Gautam Reminisces No Filter Sunny Mornings In Himachal, Shares Throwback Photo

Also read | Ranvir Shorey Calls Arvind Kejriwal '2 In 1', Slams His 'opportunism' Over Act In Assembly

Himanshi Khurana most tweeted Indian artist

Actor Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support as Twitter revealed that she was the most ‘mentioned Indian music artists of 2020. In the caption of the post, she said, “Thanku ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ Thanku to my small team, fans”. Alongside her, Telugu composer S Thaman and Armaan Malik had ranked second and third respectively.

Her fans were elated as Himanshi shared this piece of news. Her post garnered over 34K likes and is still counting. Her fans have commented on the post and congratulating her as well. Many have used the heart-eye emojis and red hearts as well to express their support. See their reactions here:

Himanshi Khurana’s Twitter is full of updates from the professional arena of her life. She lets her fans and followers know of her upcoming projects through her Twitter. She has also been actively voicing her support to the ongoing farmers’ protests as she is uploading posts about the issue as well. Himanshi Khurana’s Twitter also sees many gorgeous photos from her photoshoots as well. She had also updated her fans about having tested positive for COVID-19 through a tweet. She has recovered now.

Himanshi Khurana shot to fame after her performance in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq. She starred in several music videos after that. Himanshi made her singing debut with the song High Standard which has 40 million views on YouTube.

Himanshi Khuaran’s songs are widely loved by her fans and audiences. Some of her most popular songs are Ohdi Shreaam which has 19 million views on YouTube, I Like It Has 10 million views on YouTube and Bazaar has 66 million views on YouTube. Her most popular songs so far is Soch which also featured Hardy Sandh and it has 156 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Ankita Konwar Aces Chakrasan At 10000ft, Milind Soman Explains 'what Fitness Really Means'

Also read | Ankita Konwar Aces Chakrasan At 10000ft, Milind Soman Explains 'what Fitness Really Means'

Image courtesy- @iamhimanshikhurana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.