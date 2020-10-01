Himanshi Khurana Stuns In Classy Black Lehenga, Love-struck Fans Call Her 'queen'

On Wednesday night, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself in which she pulled off a classy black lehenga. Himanshi particularly flaunted her golden printed backless blouse. She left her hair open and wore a pair of huge danglers. With bold eye makeup, the actor looked perfect.

As soon as Himanshi Khurana's Instagram post was up, fans rushed to comment on her post. Many were in awe of her ethnic attire. While an amused fan called her 'queen', many also wished her speedy recovery as she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on September 27. "Praying for your good health ...All our good wishes are good with you always" read a comment on the post. Commenting on Himanshi's attire, another fan wrote, "Your smile and your looks and your dress very very beautiful."

Himanshi Khurana tests COVID-19 positive

On September 27, Sunday, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram and informed fans that she has tested COVID positive. "I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was part of the protest the day before yesterday & d area was crowded so I thought to get a test done before I go for my shoot today evening" she wrote.

Himanshi continued, "I just wanted to inform people who came in contact to get our test done. And please take proper precautions in protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through a pandemic so please take proper care."

A recent report of SpotboyE stated that the actor has been rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab, as she is down with 105-degree fever. More so, her oxygen saturation is also low. A source close to the site stated that Himanshi Khurana is under doctor's observation.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana recently starred in the music album, Allah Khair Kare. Before this, she teamed up with Asim Riaz for Afsos Karoge. The duo's previous albums like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar received lots of love.

