Himanshi Khurana's Upcoming Track Soorma Bole's Teaser Released, Fans 'can't Wait'

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's music videos are quite entertaining and fans always anticipate the dates of her new releases. Another upcoming track of Himanshi, Soorma Bole is all set to release soon. Himanshi has finally dropped the teaser of the song on Instagram. The video gave a sneak-peek into the peppy number and her look in the song.

Also read | Himanshi Khurana Shares New Look From Her Track 'Soorma Bole' & Shares Details Of Teaser

Also read | Sakshi Malik Posts Video Of Santul Katahra Proposing Her; Calls It 'Best Proposal Ever'

Surma Bole teaser released

In the video shared by Himanshi Khurana, she is seen strutting around the city of Dubai wearing flaring gowns. She also is seen dancing in the desert with other dancers. At the beginning of the video, she is seen calling somebody in a sultry voice. Himanshi is also seen wearing headgear in the video. The camera pans into the desert and sees a couple of men travelling on camels. The music has an electric feel but hints that the song is going to be a party anthem.

As soon as Himanshi dropped the Soorma Bole teaser, her and followers could not contain their excitement and rushed in to comment on the video to express the same. One of her fans complimented her looks and wrote 'looking beautiful' while another wrote 'can't wait'. See their reactions below:

The song is sung by Himanshi and the music has been composed by The Kidd. The lyrics for the song are penned by Bunty Bains. The full song will release on February 20, 2021. The filming of the song has taken place in Dubai. Himanshi has been sharing several of her looks from the song. Earlier to the teaser, she had shared a still from the song wherein she was seen wearing a scarf around her head. In the caption of the picture, she had informed that the teaser of Soorma Bole will be out at 6 PM.

She shot to fame after her performance in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq. She starred in several music videos after that. Himanshi made her singing debut with the song High Standard which has 40 million views on YouTube. Some of her most popular songs are Ohdi Shreaam which has 19 million views on YouTube, I Like It has 10 million views on YouTube and Bazaar has 66 million views on YouTube. Her most popular songs so far are Soch which also featured Hardy Sandh and it has 156 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Asim Riaz's Chivalrous Gesture For Himanshi Khurana As They Leave From The Gym; Watch

Also read | Himanshi Khurana Stuns Netizens With Wedding Chooda; Fans Speculate Her Wedding With Asim

Image courtesy- @iamhimanshikhurana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.