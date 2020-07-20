Himanshi Khurana’s New Track, ‘Distance’ Sees Her In A Badass Avatar, Watch Video

Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 fame is out with her new track titled Distance. The singer took to her social media to share the much-awaited track. The song, Distance sees Himanshi in a stunning avatar and may certainly prove to be a visual delight for her die-hard fans.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares Reports After Rumours On Social Media

Himanshi Khurana has crooned the song Distance

Talking about the song, it is crooned by Himanshi herself and has a peppy vibe to it. The song consists of some catchy Punjabi lyrics, upbeat rhythm, and foot-tapping music that instantly grabs attention. Himanshi can be seen sporting a blue-colored gown in some parts of the track wherein she is acing her bewitching expressions. On the other parts of the song, the Ohdi Shream singer gets groovy with her girl squad and can be seen enjoying a fun drive. She can be seen donning an all-red attire which she has paired with a red jacket along with a shimmery red bandana.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Confirms Undergoing COVID-19 Test, Says 'will Share The Reports'

About Himanshi Khurrana's track, Distance

The lyrics of the track have been penned by Bunty Bains. The music of the song is presented by Desi Crew. The music video is helmed by Robby Singh. While the song is bankrolled by Bunty Bains Production, it is presented by T-Series. The catchy track may find a spot on your playlist too.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Someone Slashed Her Car Tyres, Asserts 'no One Can Stop' Her Work

Earlier, Himanshi also crooned some chartbuster tracks like Ohdi Shream, High Standard and I Like It. She was also seen in music videos like Aag Bahut Hai, Suit Dwaade, Naa Ji Naa, Teriya Mohabatan, and Its My Time. She also appeared alongside beau Asim Riaz in tracks like Kallah Sohna Nahi and Khayal Rakha Kar. Their chemistry was well-received by their fans who fondly call them 'Asimanshi.'

The Sadda Haq actor has been busy shooting a number of music videos. Khurana also spoke to a news house recently and revealed that she had been busy shooting music videos and is also prepping up for different projects. Himanshi was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 13 where she met her current boyfriend, Asim. Before entering the house again, she confirmed that her relationship had ended in January 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.