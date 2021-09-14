Himesh Reshammiya All Set To Release New Track 'O Saiyyoni' After 'Terre Bagairr'

Playback singer Himesh Reshammiya is high on a career like never before. The singer has delivered over nine blockbuster songs across four albums and recorded audio streams, videos that have more than millions of views over the past several weeks. Reshammiya is all set to release his tenth song, O Saiyyoni, which is sung by Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita.

Himesh Reshammiya's 'O Saiyyoni' sung by Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to spread his magic with the new song, O Saiyyoni. The song has a folk vibe with a romantic albeit fun. It is crooned by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita. Speaking about the same, Reshammiya said, "The combination of Pawandeep and Arunita is truly amazing as they have delivered super tracks for me like Tere Bagairr and Terii Umeed, and this one O sayyoni is yet another sure shot chartbuster." "It’s completely different from what is expected of these two. It is a romantic track but it boasts of a contemporary vibe and yet folkish in nature too. Their chemistry in the song is just amazing."

The singer continued, "I am blessed that all my four albums Suroor 2021, Himesh Ke Dil Se, Moods with Melodies, and Super Sitaara which has had nine songs released have become huge hits, and that too back to back, it’s been overwhelming to constantly deliver but the audience has given their stamp of approval on every album and every song with millions of views and millions of audio streams and continuos trending on YouTube and reels which has made this even more special. The fact that Terre Pyaar Mein from my album Surroor 2021 has crossed 100 million views in no time is truly touching."

Furthermore, Reshammiya's latest track titled Terre Pyaar Mein from the album, Suroor 2021 was also trending on YouTube for over 20 days continuously. It has already crossed 100 million views in record time. The singing reality show judge has also released other successful songs such as Sanseinn and O Sajnaa with Sawai Bhatt and Humnavva Humsafar with Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik from the album Super Sitaara. The title track has crossed 71 million views and 42 million audio streams. The singer feels 'grateful' to the audience for an 'amazing response' on each track.

(With inputs: PR)

Image: Instagram/ RealHimesh