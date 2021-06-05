Himesh Reshammiya Announces Release Of 'Surroor 21', Fans Say 'old HR Coming Back'

Playback singer, music director, and songwriter, Himesh Reshammiya on Saturday announced that he will soon unveil his new music album titled Surroor 21. Taking to his official Instagram account, Reshammiya shared a teaser motion poster of the upcoming music album and captioned it "Surroor 2021 the album teaser poster, lots of love."

Netizens can't wait for 'Surroor 21'

As soon as Reshammiya dropped the news on social media, 'good luck' and 'can't wait' comments began to pour in. Some even went on to point out that the 'old HR days were back'. While one user wrote, "Woah..old days are coming...", the other wrote, "Can't wait..HR.. Forever.." There were also suggestions for Himesh to change his look. A user wrote, "Your old style is really nice, get back to putting a cap.

Himesh is currently busy judging the singing reality TV show, Indian Idol. Speaking of Reshammiya's other music projects, he is best known for composing music for films like Tere Naam, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar and Kick. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri and Hookah Bar are some of his popular songs.

Besides, he has also tried his hand at acting. In 2007, he made his acting debut with the film, Aap Ka Suroor and then later featured in Karzzz, Radio and The Xpose. However, he failed to impress the audience with his acting skills.

(Credit- Himesh Reshammiya/Instagram)

