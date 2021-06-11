Himesh Reshammiya Says Uditi Singh Looks 'stunning And Confident' In 'Surroor 2021' Video

Himesh Reshammiya had released his first studio album Aap Kaa Surroor in 2006 that featured 18 tracks and turned out to be a massive success. In 2016, he released his second album Aap Se Mausiiquii. Now, almost 15 years after his first album, the singer and composer released his third album titled Surroor 2021 on June 11. Himesh has introduced actor Uditi Singh in the first music video of his album Suroor 2021. Take a look at what Uditi Singh has to say about being the Surroor girl in the music video.

Himesh Reshammiya introduces Uditi Singh as new 'Surroor' girl

Himesh's first studio album, Aap Kaa Surroor, sold 55 million copies and is India's best-selling album of all time. It was a significant moment for him as the world sales graph also contained the best-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson's Thriller, which had sold 65 million copies.

Himesh has now launched his music label 'Himesh Reshammiya Melodies' with his new album, and the music video of the title track of Surroor 2021 has already garnered a good response from the fans.

The first song of the new album is shot on a huge scale. It is a romantic party track starring Himesh in his trademark cap Avtaar and newbie Uditi Singh. Praising Uditi, Himesh stated, "Uditi looks stunning and confident in the video."

On the other hand, when asked how she felt about being chosen as the "Surroor girl", Uditi Singh said, "I feel like I'm on top of the world! It's a beautiful song, and Himesh Reshammiya is a genuine rockstar." She added that it's important to keep an eye on how he looks in the video and how he presents himself to her. She likes Himesh Reshammiya's songs and said that his videos are breathtakingly beautiful and artistically pleasing.

Uditi further spoke about how she got the part, saying, "Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya contacted me one day for an audition and I was selected right immediately!" She added that Sonia is a great person and had designed her outfits beautifully. They got along well during the shoot, and Uditi is excited about the video. The actor also stated, "Himesh Reshammiya's songs and videos have a different feel to them. " She is also looking forward to doing a remix video with Himesh Reshammiya on this song.

