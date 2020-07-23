Himesh Reshammiya Wishes For The Pandemic To Be Over As He Turns 47 Today

Himesh Reshammiya turns 47 years old today, on July 23, 2020. Like most other celebs, he has also been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He recently took to social media to share a glimpse of what his birthday looks like.

Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his birthday

Himesh Reshammiya took to social media to share a video on his birthday. The video starts with his wife, Sonia Kapoor singing the birthday song and cutting the cake. However, Himesh Reshammiya pops into the video from the side and his wife feeds him some cake.

The singer then hilariously explains how it is his birthday but his wife, Sonia Kapoor is cutting the cake. Himesh Reshammiya then went ahead and thanked his fans for all their wishes. He then spoke about how this birthday is different amid the pandemic as there are distances between his fans and loved ones.

Himesh Reshammiya also added that his fans will always be close to his heart. He also wished his fans that all their dreams should come true and even wished the pandemic to be over soon. The composer ended the video by thanking his fans once again for their wishes.

Reshammiya also captioned the video as, “My birthday wish - Wish this pandemic ends and happiness spreads all over forever, lots of love and thanks for all the good wishes”.

Take a look at Himesh Reshammiya’s post here:

Himesh Reshammiya’s wife, Sonia Kapoor also shared the same video on her social media along with a lovely caption wishing her husband on his birthday. She further wrote, “Happy birthday my loving husband it’s your birthday and that makes it the best day in the world. I love you with every piece of my heart”.

Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in the Raka-directorial Happy Hardy And Heer earlier this year. The film also starred Punjabi actor Sonia Mann in a lead role. Himesh, on the other hand, was seen in a double role in the film. The singer started his music career with the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and since then he has become a household name in Bollywood.

