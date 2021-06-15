Hina Khan Celebrates As The Music Video Of 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Achieves Another Milestone

Hina Khan’s latest music video, Baarish Ban Jaana crosses another record after receiving over 50 Million views on YouTube in only one week. Hina recently took to Instagram to celebrate another milestone by sharing a clip from the song and also thanked one and all for making the achievement possible. Take a look at Hina Khan’s Instagram post below.

Hina Khan celebrates another milestone achieved by Baarish Ban Jaana

Hina shared a clip from the song featuring Shaheer Shaikh and herself and her video read, “Fastest 600K reels in just 11 days.” In her caption, she wrote, “Baarish Ban Jaana sets another record… Fastest 600k reels in just 11 days on any Music video single in India… thank you to each and everyone for making this possible!”

Stebin Ben commented on her post by writing, “Winning hearts all over” along with red heart emojis whereas, Payal Dev wrote, “Killing it” along with red heart emojis. Apart from them, fans and followers showered her post with congratulatory messages. Have a look at their reactions below.

Earlier, Hina shared yet another clip from the song and her video read, “Crosses 50 Million views & 1 Million likes” and she captioned her post by writing, “Baarish Ban Jaana crossed 50million+ views on YouTube in just a weeks time! Overwhelmed with all the love for this one..Congratulations Team #BaarishBanJaana Congratulations @shaheernsheikh Congratulations to all the fans of #ShaHinaTune in now.” Shaheer Shaikh wrote, “Congratulations” and Stebin Ben said, “History in making !”

A few days ago, Hina celebrated another accomplishment as the song crossed 40 million views on YouTube and 4 million plays on the song streaming app Gaana. Sharing a clip, she wrote, “Record-breaking start for #BaarishBanJaana & none of this would have been possible without your love. let's make this a special one!” Check out her post below.

More about the Baarish song

Baarish Ban Jaana was released on June 3, 2021, on VYRL Originals’ YouTube. The song features Hina and Shaheer in the lead and is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben whereas the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The story of the song revolves around a celebrity couple who have parted ways but a series of events leads to them rekindling what they thought was lost. As of now, the song has crossed more than 60 million views on YouTube. Check out the music video of the Baarish song below.

