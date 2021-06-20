Hina Khan Reveals THIS Quirky Habit She Cannot Avoid While Going Out Shopping; Read More

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is known for her fitness and high quotient fashion which she constantly flaunts on her social media. Recently seen in Baarish Ban Jaana music video, the actress sat down for a rapid-fire round where she revealed interesting details about her daily habits. While answering the questions, Hina revealed a habit she cannot escape while shopping. Read more.

Hina Khan's unique shopping hack

The actress sat down for a rapid-fire round with India Forums where she was asked questions about her daily quirks and habits. The interviewer asked her to reveal what makes her shopping a complete experience. The actress took her time to contemplate her answer and initially started out saying that it usually 'depends on what she needs'.

However, after a while, the actress promptly answered that her shopping is incomplete till she grabs a bite to eat. Elaborating her answer, the actress stated that she needs to have food in order to continue shopping and hence, stuffs her bag with food. She revealed that she keeps munching on her food while looking around as she does not want to waste half an hour on having food.

Netizens' reaction to Hina Khan's unique habit

People in the comment section appeared to have loved the heart-to-heart with Hina Khan as many complimented the actress for having a lively personality throughout the video. Many fans complimented her appearance in the video while some fans compared her personality to Kareena Kapoor. One fan commented that they loved the interview.

Pic Credit: India Forums Youtube

Hina Khan's TV shows over the years

The actress rose to prominence after appearing in Star Plus's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She went on to appear in several series and reality shows throughout the years such as Indian Idol, Box Cricket League 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14. Recently, the actress was seen in a guest appearance in Pandya Store and MTV's Forbidden Angels. Recently, she appeared in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

IMAGE- HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.